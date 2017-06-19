Tenor Andrea Bocelli, panpipe maestro...

Tenor Andrea Bocelli, panpipe maestro Gheorghe Zamfir in duet in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca

Tenor Andrea Bocelli and panpipe maestro Gheorghe Zamfir will perform in duet in two concerts Thursday and Sunday in Bucharest's Constitution Square and in Cluj-Napoca, on the Cluj Arena, the show organisers informed in a release. "Let us remind you that accompanying the already announced guests - famous names of the music industry like Andrea Griminelli, Ilaria Della Bidia, Elisa Balbo, Elizabeth Sombart, the unmatched panpipe master - beloved Gheorghe Zamfir, and piano child prodigy Fabiani Prcsina - will be artists of the Orchestra and Choir of the Bucharest National Opera House and of the peer institutions from Cluj-Napoca, respectively, over 70 instrumentalists and 60 choir singers," the cited source said.

