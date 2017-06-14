Telekom Romania, Ericsson conduct 5G ...

Telekom Romania, Ericsson conduct 5G test

Telekom Romania has conducted a test of 5G technologies in conjunction with Swedish vendor Ericsson, writes The Diplomat. The two companies held a 5G demonstration in the capital city Bucharest this week, presenting the new technology to the media and state officials.

