Survey: homes in Western Romania have largest living surface
Romanians living in the country's Western region enjoy the widest average surface for living, of 50.6 sqm in 2016, according to data from the National Statistics Institute . The average surface for living in the Bucharest - Ilfov region stood at 50.2 sqm, while the South -West Oltenia region had the smallest surface, of 44.7 sqm.
