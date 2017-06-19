Supreme Court denies corruption prosecutors' request for arrest ...

The High Court of Cassation and Justice on Thursday denied a request from prosecutors with the Ploiesti National Anti-Corruption Directorate for the issuing of a new pre-trial arrest warrant on former deputy Sebastian Ghita in a court case called "Ghita-Ponta-Blair". Initially, a Supreme Court judge decided on June 6 to issue a warrant on Ghita in the same case, but Ghita appealed and another judge panel of the ICCJ on Thursday sustained the appeal.

