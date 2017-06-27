Summer gets hotter: Meteorologists is...

Summer gets hotter: Meteorologists issue extreme heat alerts for most of Romania

The summer days will keep getting hotter in Romania, with yellow and orange alerts of extreme heat in place for the next two days. One of them will be valid on Wednesday, June 28, targeting regions such as Banat, Crisana, southern Oltenia, and southwest Muntenia.

