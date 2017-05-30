Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront CFO A...

Stillfront Group AB: Stillfront CFO Acquires Shares from Partly Owned Entity

Stillfront Group's CFO, Sten Wranne, has a 25% holding in Deseven International AB. Deseven International holds, through a subsidiary, 243,117 shares in Stillfront Group.

