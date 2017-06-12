South-African real estate company buy...

South-African real estate company buys half of Romanian mall network

Romanian developer Iulius Group, owned by local investor Iulian Dascalu, and Atterbury Europe, a real estate investment company owned by South African investors, have set up a joint financial fund with equal participation shares for the development of the mixed use project Openville Timisoara and of other future projects. Under the new partnership Atterbury Europe will also own 50% of the shares in Iulius Mall IaAYi, Iulius Mall TimiAYoara, Iulius Mall Cluj, and Iulius Mall Suceava.

