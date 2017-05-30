SOCAR to expand network of filling st...

SOCAR to expand network of filling stations in Romani

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR is willing to inaugurate 4 more filling stations in Romania till the end of the year, said Hamza Karimov, CEO of SOCAR Petroleum SA. Currently, 36 SOCAR filling stations operate in 17 regions of Romania.

Chicago, IL

