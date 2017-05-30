SOCAR to expand network of filling stations in Romani
Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR is willing to inaugurate 4 more filling stations in Romania till the end of the year, said Hamza Karimov, CEO of SOCAR Petroleum SA. Currently, 36 SOCAR filling stations operate in 17 regions of Romania.
