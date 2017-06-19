Sniffer dogs to check for drugs, explosives at large summer festivals in Romania
The gendarmes in Cluj-Napoca in Central Romania will use sniffer dogs trained to detect drugs and explosives at the Untold and Electric Castle music festivals in Romania, the largest festivals organized in Transylvania this year. "We will have six dogs from the two gendarmerie units in Cluj-Napoca at the two festivals, dogs that are specially trained to detected drugs and explosives, as well as other dogs from the County Police Inspectorate and from the Dog Center of the Interior Ministry in Sibiu," said Sebastian Clitan, commander of the Cluj-Napoca Mobile Gendarmerie Group, reports local Agerpres .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC