Short Cuts: Graduation, Wilson, War Machine
The masterful Romanian writer and director Cristian Mungiu makes great use of long, tense static takes in his new movie, capturing the participants in the conversations that define this uneasy moral thriller together in the frame so that the bitterness of their division or the queasiness of their acquiescence is readily apparent. For Romeo , a doctor in the rundown city of Cluj, the failures of the past and equivocation of the present can be fixed by the escape of his daughter, Eliza , who is a few strong exam results away from a university scholarship in England.
