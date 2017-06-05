Scandal at Bucharest City Hall after several citizens, including...

Scandal at Bucharest City Hall after ...

19 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The meeting of the General Council of the Bucharest Municipality was interrupted on Thursday after local policemen blocked several citizens, including representatives of civil society, from attending it. As a result, Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea left the meeting.

