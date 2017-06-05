ROMATOM: Romania's joining Nuclear Energy Agency compels...
By joining the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Economic Development Romania goes past the European framework that is its current action setting and becomes a part of a prestigious global nuclear community, which compels continued efforts to maintain and permanently surpass its own capabilities, the Romanian Atomic Forum ROMATOM said in a Thursday release. "Due the construction of the new units at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant and the expansion of the service life of the existing ones, to the development of 4th generation reactors, Romania will be part of the efforts to increase the world's nuclear electricity production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC