Romania's trade deficit, up 20% in the first four months

Romania recorded a trade deficit of EUR 3.36 billion in the first four months of this year, up by 20% compared to the same period of 2016. Exports went up by 9%, to EUR 20.2 billion, while imports increased by 10.5%, reaching EUR 23.6 billion during this period.

