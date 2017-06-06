Romania's science reforms prompt boycott

Romania's science reforms prompt boycott

Yesterday

Researchers in Romania are stepping up protests against controversial government science reforms. Hundreds of scientists at leading research institutions say they will refuse to sit on national panels that assess and award grants, after the Romanian researchers' association Ad Astra called for the boycott on 30 May. But not all scientists in the country support the move.

