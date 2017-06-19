Romania's "Prima noapte" to run for Academy Award...

"Prima noapte/ First Night," written and directed by Romanian Andrei Tanase will be automatically ranked to enter the Short Films category of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - Hollywood for the 2018 season, after winning the Danzante Award of the International Short Film Contest of the recently concluded 45th edition of the Cine de la Huesca International Film Festival in Spain, according to Libra Film. The 5,000-euro Danzante Award was granted by the jury for being "an honest, complex and powerful story, with a well-structured script and excellent performances."

