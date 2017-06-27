Romania's new Government will keep ma...

Romania's new Government will keep many of the old ministers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The PSD ministers close to party leader Liviu Dragnea, namely development minister Sevil Shhaideh, interior minister Carmen Dan, and labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu, will continue to hold these positions, reports local Adevarul . Agriculture minister Petre Daea and the business environment minister Alexandru Petrescu are also likely to be in the new cabinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC