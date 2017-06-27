Romania's new Government will keep many of the old ministers

The PSD ministers close to party leader Liviu Dragnea, namely development minister Sevil Shhaideh, interior minister Carmen Dan, and labor minister Lia Olguta Vasilescu, will continue to hold these positions, reports local Adevarul . Agriculture minister Petre Daea and the business environment minister Alexandru Petrescu are also likely to be in the new cabinet.

