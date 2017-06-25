Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Romania and the United...

On the occasion of the Official Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania extends heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes of good health, personal happiness and prosperity for Her Majesty, the Royal Family and the British people. We would also like to take this opportunity to emphasize our deep appreciation for the dedication and personal involvement of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales in preserving Romania's historical, cultural and natural heritage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.