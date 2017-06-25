Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Romania and the United...

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

On the occasion of the Official Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania extends heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes of good health, personal happiness and prosperity for Her Majesty, the Royal Family and the British people. We would also like to take this opportunity to emphasize our deep appreciation for the dedication and personal involvement of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales in preserving Romania's historical, cultural and natural heritage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 282,043,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC