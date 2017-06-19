Romania's mandate on hosting European...

Romania's mandate on hosting European Medicines Agency discussed on Monday in Bucharest

The interministerial working group regarding Brexit discussed on Monday, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry headquarters in Bucharest, about the current files in order to officially launch the negotiations between EU27 and the UK, but also about the stage and decisions that need to be made for preparing Romania's candidacy in the relocation process of the European Medicine Agency, a release of the MAE informs. According to the quoted source, the meeting was chaired by Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall.

