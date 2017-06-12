Romania's high-altitude road Transfag...

Romania's high-altitude road Transfagarasan reopens earlier this year

The beautiful road reopened for summer traffic on Friday, June 16, earlier than in previous years. The mountain road usually reopens in the beginning of July.

Chicago, IL

