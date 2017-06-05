Romania's chief anticorruption prosec...

Romania's chief anticorruption prosecutor rejects call to Parliament hearings

Laura Codruta Kovesi , the chief prosecutor of Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate , will not go to the hearings organized by the parliamentary committee that is investigating the 2009 presidential elections, which brought Traian Basescu his second presidential mandate. The MPs invited Kovesi to hearings on June 14, according to Social Democrat MP Mihai Fifor, the head of this committee.

