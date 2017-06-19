Romanian restaurant chain opens unit ...

Romanian restaurant chain opens unit in New York

Fast-food restaurant Salad Box, founded by four Romanian entrepreneurs five years ago, will open its first restaurant in New York this year, reports local Ziarul Financiar . "We've recently signed for the second location in the US, in Manhattan, TriBeCa , an area that has great potential and I have great expectations.

Chicago, IL

