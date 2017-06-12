Romanian Prime Minister defies his pa...

Romanian Prime Minister defies his party leadership after losing political support: I won't resign

Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu took a firm stand against his party leadership on Wednesday evening saying that he won't resign despite losing political support for his cabinet. Earlier in the evening, the leader of the Social Democratic Party Liviu Dragnea announced that all the Government's members handed in their resignations and called on Grindeanu to step down.

