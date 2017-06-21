Romanian Premier Ousted by His Own Party in Confidence Vote
Romania's governing coalition toppled its own prime minister after he clashed with the leader of the ruling party, paving the way for a new cabinet just six months after elections. Premier Sorin Grindeanu, who rejected calls last week from his Social Democratic party to resign, lost a no-confidence motion 241 to 10 on Wednesday, according to parliamentary Speaker Calin Tariceanu.
