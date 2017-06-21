Romanian Premier Ousted by His Own Pa...

Romanian Premier Ousted by His Own Party in Confidence Vote

2 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Romania's governing coalition toppled its own prime minister after he clashed with the leader of the ruling party, paving the way for a new cabinet just six months after elections. Premier Sorin Grindeanu, who rejected calls last week from his Social Democratic party to resign, lost a no-confidence motion 241 to 10 on Wednesday, according to parliamentary Speaker Calin Tariceanu.

Chicago, IL

