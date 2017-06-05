Romanian movie on New York Times' list of best films of the 21st century
The 2005 Romanian drama Moartea Domnului Lazarescu , directed by Cristi Puiu, is one of the best films of the 21st century, according to a list drawn up by film critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott and published by The New York Times. The Romanian film is fifth on the list, after There Will Be Blood directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Spirited Away directed by Japanese anime master Hayao Miyazaki, Million Dollar Baby directed by Clint Eastwood, and A Touch of Sin directed by Chinese Jia Zhangke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC