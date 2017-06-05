Romanian movie on New York Times' list of best films of the 21st century

The 2005 Romanian drama Moartea Domnului Lazarescu , directed by Cristi Puiu, is one of the best films of the 21st century, according to a list drawn up by film critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott and published by The New York Times. The Romanian film is fifth on the list, after There Will Be Blood directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Spirited Away directed by Japanese anime master Hayao Miyazaki, Million Dollar Baby directed by Clint Eastwood, and A Touch of Sin directed by Chinese Jia Zhangke.

