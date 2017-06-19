Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air or...

Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air orders six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Low-cost airline Blue Air ordered yesterday six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and retains the right to buy two more aircraft under the same conditions. Moreover, Blue Air will rent 12 other Boeing 737 airplanes from Air Lease Corporation, with whom it has begun a collaboration this year.

Chicago, IL

