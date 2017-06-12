Romanian lender introduces contactles...

Romanian lender introduces contactless watch that works as banking card

Banca Transilvania, the second largest bank in Romania by assets, has launched a contactless watch working as a payment instrument that can replace the debit card in Romania or abroad. The BT contactless watch is the result of a collaboration with Swiss watch maker Mondaine, digital security & identification technology company Oberthur Technologies, and financial services provider MasterCard.

