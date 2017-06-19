Romanian geo-park proposed for inclusion in UNESCO global sites network

The Romanian Parliament's UNESCO commission is trying to identify ways to support the Tinutul Buzaului geo-park's inclusion in the UNESCO global sites network, Agerpres reported. Buzau is a region in Eastern Romania that has tourist attractions such as the Muddy Volcanoes, the cave settlements in Bozioru, the Eternal Fires in Lopatari, the salt plateau 'Buzau's Salt', the Amber Museum on Colti, as well as Dacian fortresses, medieval monasteries, and traditional villages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.