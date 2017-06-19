Romanian geo-park proposed for inclus...

Romanian geo-park proposed for inclusion in UNESCO global sites network

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The Romanian Parliament's UNESCO commission is trying to identify ways to support the Tinutul Buzaului geo-park's inclusion in the UNESCO global sites network, Agerpres reported. Buzau is a region in Eastern Romania that has tourist attractions such as the Muddy Volcanoes, the cave settlements in Bozioru, the Eternal Fires in Lopatari, the salt plateau 'Buzau's Salt', the Amber Museum on Colti, as well as Dacian fortresses, medieval monasteries, and traditional villages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC