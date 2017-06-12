Romanian entrepreneurs, more optimist...

Romanian entrepreneurs, more optimistic about their businesses' future than European peers

7 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Romanian entrepreneurs are above the European average on satisfaction and optimism about their businesses, according to a Microsoft study on SMEs in Europe. The study illustrates the defining characteristics of small and medium businesses, and their attitude towards economic and technological change.

Chicago, IL

