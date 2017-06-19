Romanian employees, less likely to li...

Romanian employees, less likely to lie, steal, pay bribes for higher pay

Only 15% of Romanian employees said that they would act immorally to advance their career or get a higher salary, according to EY's EMEIA Fraud Survey, conducted in 41 countries. Only 3% of Romanian respondents said that they would send false information to the management team to advance their career or receive a salary increase, according to the EMEIA Fraud Survey.

