Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman reaches EUR 0.5 bln profits in five years

Dedeman, the biggest DIY store chain in Romania, reached a turnover of EUR 1.17 billion and a net profit of EUR 160 million in 2016, reports local Ziarul Financiar . This makes the company, which is controlled by local entrepreneurs Dragos and Adrian Paval, the biggest entrepreneurial business in Romania.

