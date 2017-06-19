Romanian currency further weakens ami...

Romanian currency further weakens amid political tensions

The RON/EUR exchange rate has reached a new high since 2012, as the Romanian currency further weakened amid political turmoil. The National Bank of Romania announced on Tuesday, June 20, a reference rate of RON 4.5957/ EUR 1, up 0.21% from the previous level.

Chicago, IL

