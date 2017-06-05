Romania: protective mama bear, cubs c...

Romania: protective mama bear, cubs cut off Dracula's castle

Romanian authorities have closed a 13th-century fortress connected to Vlad the Impaler after a mother bear and her cubs were found roaming in the area. The citadel, atop a mountain in central Romania, can be reached only by climbing 1,480 steps.

Chicago, IL

