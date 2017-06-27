Romania president, ruling party chief...

Romania president, ruling party chief in talks over new PM

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis met with Liviu Dragnea, the powerful leader of Romania's biggest political party, before formally nominating a new prime minister after the previous government was dismissed by the ruling party. The Social Democratic Party announced its choice for prime minister, lawmaker Mihai Tudose, the 50-year-old economy minister in the previous government.

