Romania president, ruling party chief in talks over new PM

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis met with Liviu Dragnea, the powerful leader of Romania's biggest political party, before formally nominating a new prime minister after the previous government was dismissed by the ruling party. The Social Democratic Party announced its choice for prime minister, lawmaker Mihai Tudose, the 50-year-old economy minister in the previous government.

