Romania needs to take in 3,500 more migrants, EC says

The European Commission said Romania needs to welcome 3,546 more refugees under the EU Emergency Relocation Mechanism, a legally-binding plan to address the influx of migrants on the EU's southern borders and ease the burden of Italy and Greece, front-line states in receiving migrants. Romania received 45 migrants from Italy and 589 migrants from Greece by June 9, 2017, a report of the European Commission shows.

