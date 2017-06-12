Romania needs to take in 3,500 more m...

Romania needs to take in 3,500 more migrants, EC says

The European Commission said Romania needs to welcome 3,546 more refugees under the EU Emergency Relocation Mechanism, a legally-binding plan to address the influx of migrants on the EU's southern borders and ease the burden of Italy and Greece, front-line states in receiving migrants. Romania received 45 migrants from Italy and 589 migrants from Greece by June 9, 2017, a report of the European Commission shows.

