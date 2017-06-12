Romania needs to take in 3,500 more migrants, EC says
The European Commission said Romania needs to welcome 3,546 more refugees under the EU Emergency Relocation Mechanism, a legally-binding plan to address the influx of migrants on the EU's southern borders and ease the burden of Italy and Greece, front-line states in receiving migrants. Romania received 45 migrants from Italy and 589 migrants from Greece by June 9, 2017, a report of the European Commission shows.
