Romania: man suspected of links to Paris attackers
Prosecutors have detained a Romanian man on suspicion he was linked to a group involved in the November 2015 Paris attacks. Organized crime prosecutors questioned the man, identified only as "Ibrahim," Thursday in the central city of Pitesti.
