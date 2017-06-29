Romania: man suspected of links to Pa...

Romania: man suspected of links to Paris attackers

Prosecutors have detained a Romanian man on suspicion he was linked to a group involved in the November 2015 Paris attacks. Organized crime prosecutors questioned the man, identified only as "Ibrahim," Thursday in the central city of Pitesti.

Chicago, IL

