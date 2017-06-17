Romania detains 32 Iraqi migrants hid...

Romania detains 32 Iraqi migrants hiding in furniture truck

Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

BUCHAREST, Romania - Romanian border police have detained 32 Iraqis hidden in a truck transporting furniture who told authorities they were trying to reach a country in Europe's visa-free Schengen travel zone. Police stopped the truck at the Romanian-Hungarian border Saturday and the Romanian truck driver told authorities he was headed to Italy.

Chicago, IL

