Romania, Bulgarian presidents talk NATO, Black Sea security

The presidents of Bulgaria and Romania have discussed NATO, security in the Black Sea region, trade and European Union issues. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev was greeted Wednesday morning by a guard of honor at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest ahead of discussions with his counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

