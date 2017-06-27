Romania, Azerbaijan mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Bucharest hosted an official reception on June 27 dedicated to May 28 -the Republic Day and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Azerbaijan. The event was attended by over 500 guests, including representatives of the Presidential Administration of Romania, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries, representatives of political parties, journalists and Azerbaijanis living and studying in Romania.

