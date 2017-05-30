Romania, 4th in Europe for jobs gener...

Romania, 4th in Europe for jobs generated by FDI

Romania ranked fourth among European countries for the number of jobs generated by foreign direct investment in 2016, according to EY's European attractiveness survey. The UK is at the top of the list with over 43,000 new jobs created by FDI projects, followed by Poland and Germany .

