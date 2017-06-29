Retro cars caravan recreates Polish t...

Retro cars caravan recreates Polish tourists' route to the Romanian seaside

A caravan of 20 retro cars will recreate the route that Polish tourists used to take in the 70s and 80s through Romania in order to reach the local seaside. Called Go Romania , the caravan is made up of such cars as old Dacia models , Oltcit or Polski Fiat.

Chicago, IL

