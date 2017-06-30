Real estate developer gets EUR 8.5 mln loan from Raiffeisen Bank Romania

Real estate developer Oasis Retail & Development Consulting has received a EUR 8.5 mln loan from Raiffeisen Bank Romania to refinance two retail projects, namely Prima Shops Oradea and Prima Shops Mangalia. The retail park Prima Shops Oradea will have a total rentable area of 10,000 sqm, after the second stage will open this fall.

