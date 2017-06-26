PSD drafts short list of PM nominees
A day before the consultations at the Cotroceni Palace, the Social Democrats met on Sunday to draft the short list of PM nominees. The list will be adopted on Monday, during the party's Executive Committee meeting convened in the morning to decide the PM's name which will subsequently be presented to President Klaus Iohannis.
Discussions
