Prysmian Group opens biggest fibre optic cable plant in Europe, in Slatina
The biggest fibre optic cable plant in Europe was inaugurated on Tuesday, within the Industrial Park on the outskirts of Slatina, in the presence of Prysmian Group officials. Prysmian Group's Board, Italian Ambassador to Romania Marco Giungi, Gabriel Stanescu, representative of the Romanian Government's General Secretariat, Olt County Council Chairman Marius Oprescu, Olt County Prefect Silviu Neacsu and Slatina Mayor Emil Mot attended the inauguration.
