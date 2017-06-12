Prison sentences for two judges who canceled Romanian businessman's conviction
The High Court of Cassation and Justice sentenced Romanian judges Liliana Badescu and Dumitrita Piciarca to four years and four months in prison each, for abuse of office and favoring an offender. The two judges were accused of illegally canceling a seven-year prison sentence local businessman Dinel Staicu received for fraud at the International Bank of Religions .
