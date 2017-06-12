Prime Minister's resignation would have affected Romania's image internationally, says Saxon PM
Romania's image at an international level would have been affected if the country's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu decided to resign, said Stanislaw Tillich, Prime Minister of the German Land of Saxony, during a press conference organized in Sibiu. "You have a Constitution, you have laws that specify how a Prime Minister is elected or dismissed, and they don't stipulate that a party leader can take this decision.
