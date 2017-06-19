PMP's Basescu: Dragnea's gov't programme should be...
National leader of the opposition People's Movement Party , former President Traian Basescu says the next Romanian government should abandon the programme of the Social Democratic Party , major at rule, because it hampers Romania's development, and opt instead for a programme that will allow Romania to benefit from a favourable European economic cycle. "Liviu Dragnea's governing programme should be abandoned, because it hampers Romania's development pure and simple, by sacrificing investment in the short and medium run.
