Persuading Italians to hold the prosc...

Persuading Italians to hold the prosciutto and pass the pastrami

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Deep in the Tuscan countryside, between a hill and a bleating sheep, Gianluca Tonelli tended to 17 pounds of pastrami soaking in a plastic container filled with brine. With his trademark porkpie hat and gray goatee, Tonelli, a worshipper of what he called "pastrami culture" - "We started a klezmer band!" - sidestepped Dante, his family's pet pig, and loaded freshly chopped cherry wood chips into a smoker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,841,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC