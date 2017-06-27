PAID: Number of compulsory home insur...

PAID: Number of compulsory home insurance policies stands at 1.67 million lei, in May

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The number of active insurance against natural disasters policies dropped by 2.29 percent, reaching on 31 May 2017, the number of 1,667,445, compared to 1,706,628 active PAD policies on 31 May 2016, according to the Insurance Pool against Natural Disasters statistics, the company which issues this type of policies. At the end of 2017, a number of 1,703,047 PAD policies were active, while on 31 December 2015 a number of 1,590,954 policies were active.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC