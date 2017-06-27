PAID: Number of compulsory home insurance policies stands at 1.67 million lei, in May
The number of active insurance against natural disasters policies dropped by 2.29 percent, reaching on 31 May 2017, the number of 1,667,445, compared to 1,706,628 active PAD policies on 31 May 2016, according to the Insurance Pool against Natural Disasters statistics, the company which issues this type of policies. At the end of 2017, a number of 1,703,047 PAD policies were active, while on 31 December 2015 a number of 1,590,954 policies were active.
