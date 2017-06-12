Over 700,000 visit Romania's only dino park since opening
Dino Parc Rasnov, the only dinosaur-themed park in Romania and the largest in Southeast Europe, posted revenues of RON 18.1 million and welcomed 700,000 visitors in the two years since it opened. The dinosaur park, which is located near the Rasnov citadel in central Romania, opened in June 2015.
