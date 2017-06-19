Orban: Currently, PNL has no guarante...

Orban: Currently, PNL has no guarantee it can build parliamentary majority

National leader of the National Liberal Party Ludovic Orban stated on Friday in Iasi that the Liberals currently don't have any guarantee they can build a parliamentary majority. "There are great difficulties with building a parliamentary majority.

